MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

MetLife has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. MetLife has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MetLife has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in MetLife by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

