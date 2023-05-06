Metawar (METAWAR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.62

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $46.20 million and $24.62 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metawar has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00019954 USD and is down -29.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $17.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

