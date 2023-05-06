Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 81,778 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 288,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.
Metacrine Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of -0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metacrine
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Metacrine by 482.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Metacrine by 112.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Metacrine in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Metacrine in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 34.28% of the company’s stock.
Metacrine Company Profile
Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
