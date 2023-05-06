Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.30 million-$289.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.67 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.50 EPS.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $40.14 on Friday. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -669.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at $28,440,294.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

