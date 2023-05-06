Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,781 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.2% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $30,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,534,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,249. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.60 and its 200 day moving average is $108.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,509 shares of company stock worth $58,217,587 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

