Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Mercer International’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Mercer International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MERC stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. Mercer International has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 8.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Mercer International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

