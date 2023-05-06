Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85-5.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.94 billion. Maximus also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.30 EPS.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS stock traded up $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,089. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79. Maximus has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $85.25.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

MMS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Maximus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Maximus by 14.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Maximus by 92.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,604 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,394 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 16.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

