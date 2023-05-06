Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion updated its FY23 guidance to $5.60-6.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.60-$6.00 EPS.

Materion Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $106.52. The company had a trading volume of 92,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,003. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.14. Materion has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on shares of Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. State Street Corp increased its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,780,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 59,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Materion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the first quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

