Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Mason Graphite Inc. (CVE:LLG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.27. Mason Graphite shares last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 39,830 shares trading hands.

Mason Graphite Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 47.86 and a current ratio of 92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Mason Graphite (CVE:LLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mason Graphite Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mason Graphite

Mason Graphite Inc, a mining and processing company, engages in the extraction, processing, and development of graphite deposits in Canada. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Lac Guéret graphite property, which consists of 74 claims covering an area of 4,000 hectares located in northeastern Quebec.

