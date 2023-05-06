Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,190,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,853,000 after acquiring an additional 163,683 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $40.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -215.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.44. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $61.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.46% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

