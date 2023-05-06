Martinrea International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

MRE stock opened at C$12.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.63 and a 1 year high of C$15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$979.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.42.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.17 billion. Martinrea International had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.3544093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,741.00. In related news, Director Frank Patrick D’eramo acquired 15,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.05 per share, with a total value of C$150,741.00. Also, Senior Officer Alfredo Alonso acquired 10,000 shares of Martinrea International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00. 13.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark lowered their target price on Martinrea International from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

