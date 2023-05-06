Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.66. 511,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

