Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.17 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $8.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $397.66. 511,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.89. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $401.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.02%.
Several research firms have recently commented on MLM. Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.50.
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.
