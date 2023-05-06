Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Increased to $177.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $176.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $183.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,173.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after buying an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

