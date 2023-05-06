Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Shares Down 5.3%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.33 and last traded at $1.44. 203,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 117,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marker Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRKR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marker Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 24.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

