Marinus Verwijs Sells 759 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) SVP Marinus Verwijs sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $15,779.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $22.01. 50,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.34. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aerovate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTE. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the period. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 243,519 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.