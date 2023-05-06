Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.38), RTT News reports. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $154.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 181,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,628. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, COO John David Parker sold 4,974 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $153,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. 61.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marcus & Millichap from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

