Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$0.96. Marathon Gold shares last traded at C$0.96, with a volume of 670,647 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MOZ. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.81.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Marathon Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$376.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.93.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.