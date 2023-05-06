Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 331 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,840,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,066,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,713,000 after buying an additional 1,362,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $56,997,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. 3,044,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,389,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average of $74.75. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

