Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 1,060 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after acquiring an additional 88,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,279,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,244,000 after purchasing an additional 50,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,262,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5,523.1% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after buying an additional 544,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

SBSI traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.33. 146,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,669. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.