Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after buying an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.
DOCU stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 2,331,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.98.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
