Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,201,000 after acquiring an additional 207,808 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.4% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,647,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,358,000 after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in DocuSign by 1.0% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,873,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,053,000 after buying an additional 58,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after buying an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,630,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,047,000 after buying an additional 120,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DocuSign Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on DOCU. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

DOCU stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.73. 2,331,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,452. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.33. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.98.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.