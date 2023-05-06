Manchester Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Prudential Financial Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.05. 2,561,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,082,980. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 911.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average of $96.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

