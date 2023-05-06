Manchester Financial Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 545.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 90,040 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $701.96 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

