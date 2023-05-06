Manchester Financial Inc. Has $21.77 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Manchester Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.9% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $21,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,676. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $51.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

