Manchester Financial Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 0.5% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Linde by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Linde stock traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $366.37. 1,113,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $354.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.