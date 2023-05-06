Manchester Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 7,805.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $129,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,512 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,068,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,098,576. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

