Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22, reports. The business had revenue of $375.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.24 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Malibu Boats updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.1 %

Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $57.50. 211,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,302. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $70.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Malibu Boats

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MBUU. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

