Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 839 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,052,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,574,000 after acquiring an additional 280,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,811,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.72. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $43.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

