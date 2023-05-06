Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth $188,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $90.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.