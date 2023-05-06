Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at about $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAPR opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.07. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $25.25.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

