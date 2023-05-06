Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,860,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $90.80 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $96.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

