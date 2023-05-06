Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 134.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.88. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.