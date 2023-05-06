Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $333,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $168.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.32.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

