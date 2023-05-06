Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $323,000 in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

