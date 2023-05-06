Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,870 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Shopify by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 89.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $62.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.39. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.07.

Shopify Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.