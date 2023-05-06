Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. City State Bank boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $145.18 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.89.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

