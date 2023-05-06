Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 1,838 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 51,205,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850,256 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBD. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Shares of WBD opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.