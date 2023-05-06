Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnachip Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

MX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 240,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,500. The firm has a market cap of $370.26 million, a PE ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $60.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. Its products include MOSFETs; IGBTs; AC-DC/DC-DC converters; light-emitting diode (LED) drivers; regulators; power management integrated circuits (PMICs); and industrial applications such as power suppliers, e-bikes, photovoltaic inverters, LED lighting, and motor drives.

