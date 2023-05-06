Magna International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Magna International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Magna International has a dividend payout ratio of 30.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $53.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Magna International by 272.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 72,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Magna International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in Magna International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

