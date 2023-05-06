MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,883,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,414 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 3.92% of MAG Silver worth $60,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 89.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

MAG Silver Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

MAG Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

