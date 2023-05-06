Madison Wealth Management Sells 1,728 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.65.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,130,647. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.20 and a 200 day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

