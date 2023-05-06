Madison Wealth Management Has $758,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Madison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in Medtronic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 275,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,209,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,689,000 after purchasing an additional 195,950 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in Medtronic by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 620,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,492,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,332,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,486. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.76. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $119.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.



