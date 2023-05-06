Madison Wealth Management Has $6.56 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.20. The stock had a trading volume of 817,394 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.06.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

