Madison Wealth Management Buys 106 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Madison Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,086 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 18,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 5.0% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 26.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,923. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $306.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,593.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,420 shares of company stock valued at $86,317,863 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

