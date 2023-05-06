Madison Wealth Management Acquires 234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 272,495 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,596,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Walmart by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 138,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Walmart by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 225,058 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 397,475 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

Walmart stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.77. 4,845,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477,839. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.57 and a 200 day moving average of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $409.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,994 shares in the company, valued at $195,330,785.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.