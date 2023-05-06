Madison Square Garden Entertainment (SPHR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

SPHR stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $72.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

