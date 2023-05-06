Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 58,752 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,752 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Travelers Companies worth $38,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.73.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV opened at $182.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.84.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total transaction of $6,682,549.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,051 shares of company stock valued at $42,423,406. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

