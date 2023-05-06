Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 2,999 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Carlisle Companies worth $70,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 1.8 %

CSL stock opened at $213.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

