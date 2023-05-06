Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 11,514 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,087,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 2.4% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Dollar Tree worth $153,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $175.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.80.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

