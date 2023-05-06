Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $32,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,093,005 shares of company stock worth $403,615,977 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.80.

LLY stock opened at $427.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.00 and a fifty-two week high of $434.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.98. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 billion, a PE ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.