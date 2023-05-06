Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 89,989 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,989 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $30,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Target by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $229.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.26.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.